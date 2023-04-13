Brush fire closes PA Turnpike

The battle against a huge brush fire has forced a twenty-mile closure of the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, PA — A brush fire has gotten so bad that a large section of the Pennsylvania Turnpike is now closed.

It starts for the southbound lanes at the Wyoming Valley Interchange.

Northbound, you'll be detoured at the Pocono exit.

At the Wilkes-Barre interchange in Bear Creek Township, there are several warning signs alerting drivers of the southbound lanes being closed.

Crews having been battling that brush fire for the last two days.

We do not know at this time how much land has been damaged, but the fire has moved enough to warrant the Turnpike closure.

Right now, you cannot get on southbound at the Wyoming Valley Interchange in Pittston nor the Wilkes-Barre Interchange in Bear Creek.

If you are traveling northbound, the closure begins at the Pocono Interchange.

Click here to find alternative routes.