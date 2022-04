Flames broke out just after 7 p.m. Friday night in the Glen Summit development of Fairview Township.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. — Crews in Luzerne County are battling a brush fire in Mountain Top.

Flames broke out just after 7 p.m. in the Glen Summit development of Fairview Township Friday night.

Viewer video shows flames spreading throughout the surrounding area.

There is no word on how the fire started or if anyone was injured.

This is an ongoing story, please check back for more updates.