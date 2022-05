Crews worked Wednesday morning to contain the fire in Pittston Township near the airport.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Crews are battling a brush fire in Luzerne County.

Flames broke out around Wednesday morning in Pittston Township, not far from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.

Smoke can be seen for several miles.

Officials say no homes are in danger.

There is no word how this brush fire got started.

The National Weather Service warns of the elevated risk of wildfires throughout the day.

BGM issues ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD AGAIN IN NORTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA till 8:00 PM EDT https://t.co/wUk2sAoWRE — NWS Binghamton (@NWSBinghamton) May 11, 2022