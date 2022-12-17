Brunch with Santa in Wilkes-Barre

The Christmas brunch at Firwood United Methodist Church in Wilkes-Barre was all about spreading holiday cheer to children and adults with special needs.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Volunteers in Wilkes-Barre aimed to make holiday traditions a little more accessible this season.

A few dozen families visited Firwood United Methodist Church on Saturday morning for a Christmas brunch all for children and adults with special needs.

Santa was on hand, of course, for photos and gifts.

Volunteers from the Wilkes-Barre Special Needs Playground Committee spent weeks making blankets for the families and picking out gifts purchased with donations.

"We started this about 3-4 years ago, we couldn't do it because of Covid. We're starting it back up. We'll also be doing a special needs Easter egg hunt. So, we're back!" said Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown.

"It's good, I have a special needs grandson, and it's good to be part of this whole foundation, the special needs committee, and the city of Wilkes-Barre," said Jaqueline Deutsch, one of Santa's helpers.

More than 70 people went home with gifts after the brunch in Wilkes-Barre.