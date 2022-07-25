Bringing awareness to common birth defect

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — An organization held a picnic in Luzerne County to promote awareness of a certain birth defect.
Sunday was the 2nd annual Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Picnic at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre.
NAZ CHD Awareness and Family Planning hosted the picnic.
CHDs are the most common type of birth defect, and this organization wants to teach the community more about it.
There was live music, vendors, a bouncy house and plenty of information about congenital heart defects.
"CHD kills just as many kids as all childhood cancers combined, but has the least amount of funding of all childhood illnesses, so we want to get awareness out there. So, that way, eventually, we can help get funding for CHD and get some answers as to what causes it and how we can help CHD kids and their families," said Autumn Biggs from NAZ CHD Awareness and Family Planning.
