Continuing bridge work to close part of Interstate 81 overnight

The southbound lanes of Interstate 81 will be closed from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday, according to PennDOT.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Bridge work in part of Luzerne County will again shut down part of a busy highway overnight.

Interstate 81 south is scheduled to be closed beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday, January 26, through 5 a.m. Wednesday, January 27, according to PennDOT.

Crews are continuing the removal of the beams from the Suscon Road bridge project.

A detour will be in place, beginning at the Avoca exit (178) along Route 315 to the Interstate 81 on-ramp in Pittston.

PennDOT alerts are available at 511PA.com.