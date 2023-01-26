x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Luzerne County

Continuing bridge work to close part of Interstate 81 overnight

The southbound lanes of Interstate 81 will be closed from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday, according to PennDOT.
Credit: WNEP

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Bridge work in part of Luzerne County will again shut down part of a busy highway overnight.

Interstate 81 south is scheduled to be closed beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday, January 26, through 5 a.m. Wednesday, January 27, according to PennDOT.

Crews are continuing the removal of the beams from the Suscon Road bridge project. 

Tuesday night, crews removed the beams on the northbound side.

A detour will be in place, beginning at the Avoca exit (178) along Route 315 to the Interstate 81 on-ramp in Pittston.

Check real-time road conditions with the WNEP Traffic Tracker.

PennDOT alerts are available at 511PA.com.

Related Articles

See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.   

More Videos

In Other News

Interstate 81 back open after overnight bridge work

Before You Leave, Check This Out