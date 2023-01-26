Continuing bridge work to close part of Interstate 81 overnight

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Bridge work in part of Luzerne County will again shut down part of a busy highway overnight.
Interstate 81 south is scheduled to be closed beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday, January 26, through 5 a.m. Wednesday, January 27, according to PennDOT.
Crews are continuing the removal of the beams from the Suscon Road bridge project.
A detour will be in place, beginning at the Avoca exit (178) along Route 315 to the Interstate 81 on-ramp in Pittston.
