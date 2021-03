A bridge in Nanticoke will be closed from Tuesday to Thursday.

NANTICOKE, Pa. — Drivers in Luzerne County will need to find a different route between Nanticoke and West Nanticoke this week.

PennDOT officials will be performing a routine inspection of the Nanticoke/West Nanticoke Bridge.

The bridge over the Susquehanna River will be closed from Tuesday, March 23, through Thursday, March 25.