PITTSTON, Pa. — A bridge closing will be happening next week in Luzerne County.

According to The West Pittston's Police Department Facebook page, the Firefighters Memorial Bridge will be closed the week of November 9.

The bridge will be closed everyday between 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for an inspection.