Due to an inspection Tuesday, the Nanticoke/West Nanticoke bridge will shut down during daytime hours.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A heads up for drivers in Luzerne County.

The bridge over the Susquehanna River will close from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.