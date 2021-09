PennDOT did an inspection and determined that the Scott Street bridge should be closed.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A bridge in Luzerne County has been closed after an inspection.

The Scott Street Bridge, which goes over Laurel Run between Mineral and Oliver Streets, is closed.

PennDOT did an inspection and determined the bridge should be closed after last night's storm.

All other roads nearby will be open to local traffic only.