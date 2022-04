The bridge connecting Dupont and Avoca is expected to close for several months as construction takes place.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A heads up for drivers in part of Luzerne County; the Heidelberg Bridge connecting Dupont and Avoca will be closed starting Monday for construction.

Southbound traffic from Avoca to Pittston will remain open.

Northbound traffic will be detoured off Route 11 onto Main Street in Dupont.

Work is expected to last several months.