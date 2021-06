Steel beams were removed from one of the bridges being repaired in Kingston Township.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Contractors are making some progress on repairs to the Cross Valley Expressway in Luzerne County.

Newswatch 16 was there today as steel beams were removed from one of the bridges being repaired in Kingston Township.

This is part of a long-term project to rebuild the bridges and replace the road's concrete surface.