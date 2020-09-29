Brides wait months, years to receive wedding dresses

Brides from Luzerne County voice their frustration with bridal shops and the wait time for their dresses.

PITTSTON, Pa. — If planning a wedding during the pandemic wasn't stressful enough, for Shannon Ferenchick, months went by with her not knowing where her dress was.

"I almost thought at the end, I would not have a dress and would have to cancel the day before my wedding," said Ferenchick.

Shannon is thankful she got her dress the day before her June wedding, but she knows other brides who shopped at Gerri Bridal Shoppe in Pittston aren't having the same luck.

"Dress designers in other countries and other states might have been shut down and have issues, I do understand that. I do feel for them. At the same time you have a responsibility to communicate with your customers and let them know what is going on. Especially right now, we're under so much stress. To not know what is going on with our dresses is unacceptable," said Ferenchick.

Christina DeMark had to postpone her wedding because of the pandemic. She ordered her dress more than a year ago, it's paid in full, but it did not arrive for her original date back in May and she's still waiting for the dress.

"I'm sure I'm not the only one who's dream gown is in limbo somewhere," said DeMark.

DeMark says the owner of the bridal shop on South Main Street has not been able to provide her with answers about where her dress is, or where her bridesmaids' dresses are.

She says Gerri's is a Pittston staple, and she and her sister have gotten every prom and formal dress from there over the years.

"You build this relationship with somebody, and for it to be damaged like this, it really is heartbreaking," said DeMark.

Newswatch 16 was able to get in touch with the owner at Gerri Bridal Shoppe. She did not want to go on camera but she did provide us with a statement.

She says, "Since the beginning of the pandemic I have been overwhelmed. I apologize for any and all inconvenience I have caused my customers. I'm trying my best to rectify all problems."

Still, brides and their families say they deserve better communication.