BREAKING: Police at scene of shooting in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting in Luzerne County.

Officers were called to the corner of South River and Market Streets near the Market Street Bridge at about 7 p.m.

One person was shot, and police are searching for the male shooter.

River Street was shut down in both directions while police were at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department at 570-208-0911 or 570-208-6778.

