Pilots and crews are at the airport on Friday preparing for the Great Pocono Raceway Airshow planned for this weekend.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Crews are responding to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Airport after reports of an aircraft down.

Pilots and crews are at the airport on Friday preparing for the Great Pocono Raceway Airshow planned for this weekend.

Witnesses say a plane involved with the air show crashed on take-off around 12:35 p.m.

There is no word on what led to the incident or any injuries involved.