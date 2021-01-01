Breaking a sweat on New Year's Day

Some fitness fans say 25 degrees is the perfect temperature for a NYD workout.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Breaking a sweat in 25-degree weather wasn't exactly on Kelsey Gabriele's to-do list when she thought about ways to start her new year.

"I wasn't very excited about it," explained Gabriele of Plains Township. "To be honest, but once we did the warm-up, it doesn't feel as cold anymore. So, once you get through starting. It was a lot easier."

But it was something on her mother's to-do list.

"Well, my mom convinced me last night to come. She said it would be a good start to the new year so somehow she got me here," added Gabriele.

To work out on New Years Day with some fitness fans who have been doing resistance and high-intensity training at Frances Slocum State Park since the summer.

"Since the summertime kayak on the, on the lake, do some outdoor activities. This time of year you can't beat it," said Rick Kornfeld of Kingston.

People working out in 25-degree weather tell Newswatch 16 there's usually a group of four people who do this, but New Year's Day brought out more.

"Yeah, we had about two that want to come out and it's a group text they send out their buddies, you know, wanna join? they all join, okay? And we start a little later," said Joseph Masher of Plains Township. "Sometimes we start at eight o'clock today we started at 10 just to give somebody a break from last night, you know?"

Kelsey is hoping to take some of the fitness lessons trainer Joseph Masher is teaching here and continue them for healthy habits for the rest of the year.

"I don't know if I'll be out here as much, but I'm definitely gonna try to take what I did today and do some of it, maybe inside in a little bit warmer," said Gabriele.

"I just try to motivate people that's the big thing and I think that's what they like about it too. What I do with them just, you know, within here motivate and try to bring a little bit more out of everybody and get them to reach that next level, your fitness," added Masher.