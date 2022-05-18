Brass military markers stolen from cemetery

Over the past few weeks, about 100 brass markers went missing from Mossville Cemetery near Red Rock.

RED ROCK, Pa. — Troopers say someone is stealing military grave markers from a cemetery in Luzerne County.

They may be imprinted with the words "World War," "Vietnam War, " "U.S., " or "Gold Star."

State police are looking for the crooks.

