Bradley | 16 To The Rescue

Patience is key in this week's 16 To The Rescue. 6-year-old Bradley is a funny, timid Miniature Pinscher mix who is looking for a family willing to get to know him.

FRANKLIN, Pa. — Patience is key to adopting this rescue pet. 6-year-old Bradley is a funny, timid Miniature Pinscher mix who is looking for a family willing to get to know him. When given the chance to, rescue workers know he will thrive.

"Once he really knows you, this side of him comes out, and you can't help but love him," says Emma Ripka, Blue Chip Farm Animal Rescue.

Something about Bradley's sweet face is impossible to resist. He came to Blue Chip about 6 months ago and has been giving rescue workers here laughs ever since. They say despite his small stature: he is full of personality.

"He has a ton of energy, and sometimes when he is using his energy, he doesn't really know what he's doing, and he will be running around and literally do front flips. I don't know if he can't stop himself, but he has a hysterical personality," explains Ripka.

Bradley was taken in as a stray, so rescue workers don't know his entire background.

He could be standoffish when meeting new people, and rescue workers believe he was likely mistreated before coming to them.

Bradley could be a bit jumpy sometimes, literally, but with the right family, he will be all the best things a dog could be.

He's great in the car, so he could travel with his new forever family. He is also good on a leash for all of his future adventures.

The right family for this small dog is patient. Bradley might take some time to warm up, but he is worth the time spent getting to know him.

Ripka says, "He is such a loyal dog. His past probably wasn't kind to him, so at this point, he needs someone that will just rewrite his future, and they'll be the luckiest family in the world because he is really such a great dog."

Bradley should be the only dog in his new home, rescue workers say he likes all eyes on him, so no children either.

Certain cats in the home would be fine. He is also food motivated, which Ripka says is helpful for skittish dogs like Bradley to help him learn to bond with his new human friends.

Because he has been known to bark at noises, Bradley cannot live in an apartment.

Rescue workers know the right people are out there for this petite pup, and hope they are watching now.

If you would like to learn more about Bradley, you could find his adoption information by clicking here.