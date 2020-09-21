Boy Scout troop hosts annual car show

Troop 143 hosts the show every year to raise money for programs.

FORTY FORT, Pa. — A Boy Scout Troop in Luzerne County hosted the organization's 7th annual Car Show.

Nearly 200 cars of all shapes, sizes, and varieties were on display in Forty Fort.

Troop 143 hosts the show along Hughes Street every year to raise money for programs.

Carly Kappler of Dallas was excited to show off the ride she helped build.

"It's a great feeling showing off what me and my dad worked on underneath the hood and finally get to show it to other car enthusiasts in the area," Kappler said.