Boy hero receives thank you video from John Cena

"Hey Jaxson, this is 16-time WWE champ and Peacemaker John Cena saying hello. Now I heard a story about you and it really touched my heart. A story that in a time of crisis, you were brave enough to take action. Doing so you saved your little sister's life. I wanted to commend you because the actions of a true hero are those who do act in a time of crisis. Usually when bad things happen, one of the toughest things for all of us to do is to take action. You jumped right in helped out the best you could, doing so you saved your sister's life. I really want to say thank you for being you Jaxson. Thank you for being an inspiration, thank you from all of us," Cena said.