'Pens and Pins' event held in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Pens and Pins, a bowling tournament, was held at Chacko's Family Bowling Center in Wilkes-Barre.
Families got the opportunity to go for strikes with their favorite baby pens players.
"It's just so nice to be out and see people smiling, having fun bowling. It's nice. We had so many years kinda stuck in our houses not doing anything, so it's nice to see a full house and see people having fun again with other people," said Jon Stephenson, vice president of business development for Wilkes-Barre Scranton
All the money raised at the bowling tournament will go towards the Penguin's Goals Foundation to help educate youth and support the underprivileged.
Check out WNEP’s YouTube channel.