Boutique prepares for 'Yellow' Phase

Shopping will look a lot different inside one boutique in Luzerne County when it transitions to 'Yellow.'

MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. — FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Things are pretty slow at this shopping plaza in Fairview Township. Most of the stores are closed because of COVID-19.

Kathy Brocca is the owner of Women's Boutique & Consignments here. She's thrilled to be opening back up on Friday as Luzerne County moves to the 'Yellow' Phase.

"There were moments that I had, especially in the beginning, like, 'Am I gonna make it through this?' 'Is my store going to reopen?' 'How long is this going to last?'" said Brocca.

Kathy Brocca walked Newswatch 16 through all the changes she's had to make in the store to comply with CDC guidelines and keep both her staff and customers safe.

"We put up a shield all the way around the register of plastic to keep the germs back. Throughout the boutique I have sanitizing stations where we have rubber gloves, masks, sanitizer," explained Brocca.

The owner tells Newswatch 16 items that are tried on in the fitting room will not be immediately put on the display rack, they will need to be steamed and sanitized first.

"So, it's going to be a lot of work. More than we have done in the past before we sanitized once, now we're sanitizing every time someone tries it on. It's extra work, but I think it's right now what we need to do," added Brocca.

The owner told us she expects to be very busy on Friday and said it's her customers and consigners she owes for making it through the COIVD-19 closure.

"That literally message me and call me every day to remind me 'you got this' as soon as we're open we'll be in, just reminding me that they'll support the business" added Brocca.