Boutique Does Business Online

Brocca says the transition to online business was easy and encourages all small businesses to try to serve or connect with customers virtually during this crisis.

MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. — The doors of the Women's Boutique and Consignment Shop in Mountain Top are closed and owner Kathy Brocca understands it's because of efforts to stop the spread of the cornoavirus, but it wasn't an easy thing to do.

"It was very frightening. it felt like I was like watching a movie and I was a little numb and scared and frustrated all at the same time," explained Brocca.

But she didn't feel that way for long. Brocca spoke with Newswatch 16 on FaceTime about what it was like getting a waiver from the Governor's office to remain open by using Facebook.

"We talked about my business and what I do and how important it is to have an income and what we can do going forward," added Brocca.

Kathy Brocca tells Newswatch 16 she's been busy with online activity... her customers seem to be in some need of retail therapy while cooped up inside.

"It's funny because we all still enjoy our retail therapy and it's been such a great response and our customers are fabulous and our cosigners are fabulous. Even if people aren't purchasing anything, they're sending me messages that they can't wait to reconnect with you and come into your store," said Brocca.