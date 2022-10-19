Dupont dedicates pavilion to former Mayor

Newswatch 16's Jack Culkin explains how the Luzerne County borough will remember Dan Lello.

DUPONT, Pa. — Dozens gathered at Dupont Borough Park in Luzerne County to dedicate a Pavilion to one of the men who helped build it.

Dan Lello, the former Mayor of Dupont passed away in May after being diagnosed with ALS.

Lello was active not only as mayor but as a long-standing member of the Dupont Lions Club.

He worked closely with the now-current President Bob Price.

"We had to honor him any way we can, and naming this pavilion which was built many years by the Lions Club, was the best way we could think of to do it," said Price.

Price and others organized the ceremony to show an appreciation for Lello, something that would highlight all he did for his community.

"Any event that we had with the Lions Club, with the community with the crime watch, any other organizations. He was always there, he was always there to help, he was always there to lend a hand," Price added.

Local and state politicians, friends, and family spoke on behalf of Lello.

His wife Elaine, thanked all those who came out to celebrate her late husband.

"Just overwhelming that the town thinks that much of him to do this. So I'm happy thrilled he's happy, he's looking down, he's happy," Elaine said.

Keith Moss, former mayor of Duryea, became friends with Lello over the years as the two men were mayors of different boroughs.

He remembers all the good times and how for more than 17 years, Danny, as he calls him, always wanted to help his borough thrive.

"We had great times all around the state of Pennsylvania going to conferences and learning new things and bringing them back to the community. He loved his community, he loved his family, and it was a great thing to work with him," Moss said.

"A man's man, a family man, and a town's man, and he was perfect," Elaine said.

A plaque with Lello's name will be placed underneath the Pavilion in Dupont.