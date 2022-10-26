'Boom in the Night' held at Misericordia University

DALLAS, Pa. — The Dead Alchemist Society truly embraced Halloween with a "Boom in the Night" event at Misericordia University in Luzerne County.
The Henry Science Center had all sorts of experiments for kids, like bath bomb making and slime.
"Our favorite part is just seeing the kids smile and get excited about the stuff that we do every day and that we get excited about, and we're hoping in the future that they'll become future scientists that help us do our work and everything like that because we remember how excited we were when we were little kids about this stuff," said Kyle Bohlan, Senior Chemistry Major.
And the grand finale was certainly a sight to see, puking pumpkins.
