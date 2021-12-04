Bonuses offered for child care workers

An early learning center in Exeter is facing a shortage of help as demand for child care increases.

EXETER, Pa. — During naptime, the playroom is quiet and empty inside The Growing Patch Early Learning Center in Exeter. Owner and director Sarah Benczkowski says it's a similar sight in the application pool for new employees.

"I definitely think some of them are pandemic-related," Benczkowski explained. "People either being weary to get out and come work, or I know, like, with the unemployment deal right now, some people just don't want to work. So, yeah, we've been having some issues getting applications in for people that we think might be a good fit with our team."

Right now, the center is offering a sign-on bonus for qualified applicants after 90 days of employment as an incentive to get new staff. Benczkowski says it's a necessity if they want to continue to grow as they have since opening last year.

"We've been going here. We've been afloat good and well since we started. But we definitely see now a ton more people are ready to enroll their kids, whether it be them going back to work, or just they see, you know, the social benefit that their kiddos could have from being among peers and everything, especially after the last year," added Benczkowski.

The director of The Growing Patch tells Newswatch 16 there's a long waiting list for child care, and many on that list are babies born during the pandemic. She says she would love to accommodate them but needs the staff to do so.

"The thing about the parents on our waitlist too, they kind of understand that we're not just trying to pop anyone in here. We want the quality, and like I said, someone that fits with our team and we think will be a good asset to us. So, yeah, we're looking for applications, full-time, part-time; we're ready to roll," said Benczkowski.