Luzerne County

Boil advisory for West Wyoming

Pennsylvania American Water issued a boil water advisory on Monday for customers in part of West Wyoming.
Credit: WNEP

WEST WYOMING, Pa. — Pennsylvania American Water issued a boil water advisory on Monday for customers in part of West Wyoming due to low water levels in a storage tank serving the area.

The company said low levels might lead to conditions that could allow contamination to enter the distribution system through backflow by back pressure or back-siphonage. As a result, there is an increased chance that the water might contain disease-causing organisms.

The notice applies to about 280 homes and businesses on these streets:

  • Fairview
  • Brady
  • Kennedy
  • English
  • Bubblo
  • Johnson
  • 11th
  • Butler
  • Sperling
  • Rays
  • Roland
  • Wheaton
  • West 8th
  • Knob Hill Road
  • Terrace
  • Hilltop
  • Brown Crest