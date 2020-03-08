Boil advisory for West Wyoming

WEST WYOMING, Pa. — Pennsylvania American Water issued a boil water advisory on Monday for customers in part of West Wyoming due to low water levels in a storage tank serving the area.
The company said low levels might lead to conditions that could allow contamination to enter the distribution system through backflow by back pressure or back-siphonage. As a result, there is an increased chance that the water might contain disease-causing organisms.
The notice applies to about 280 homes and businesses on these streets:
- Fairview
- Brady
- Kennedy
- English
- Bubblo
- Johnson
- 11th
- Butler
- Sperling
- Rays
- Roland
- Wheaton
- West 8th
- Knob Hill Road
- Terrace
- Hilltop
- Brown Crest