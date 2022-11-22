Bognet suing Luzerne County over Election Day debacle

The lawsuit claims that the Board of Elections wasn't prepared for in-person voting at multiple polling places and that some voters were turned away on Election Day.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A candidate for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives is suing Luzerne County.

A lawsuit was filed Tuesday by Republican Jim Bognet related to the voting problems in the county on Election Day.

It alleges the board is required to complete a reconciliation process prior to certifying the results of any election.

Bognet ran against incumbent Democrat Matt Cartwright for the U.S. House of Representatives in Pennsylvania's 8th District.

The Luzerne County Board of Elections has until next Monday to certify the election.

A judge in Luzerne County ruled that polling places in the county should remain open until 10 p.m. on Election Day because of problems with ballots at a number of locations.

The ruling comes after reports of problems at the polls in parts of Luzerne County.