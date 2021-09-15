Body removed from Susquehanna River in Wilkes-Barre identified

A pedestrian noticed the body in the river near the Market Street Bridge on Tuesday.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Authorities in Luzerne County have identified the body recovered from the Susquehanna River in Wilkes-Barre.

The body of Walter Clinger, 63, of Northampton, Pa., was recovered on Tuesday by Wilkes-Barre Fire Department rescuers, according to the coroner.

Investigators believe Clinger was fishing along the Susquehanna River when he entered the water.