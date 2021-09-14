Body found in Susquehanna River in Wilkes-Barre

Someone crossing the Market Street Bridge spotted a body in the river, according to investigators.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A body was found in the Susquehanna River in Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday morning.

First responders are stationed at Nesbitt Park along the Susquehanna River.

According to the fire chief, a woman walking across the Market Street Bridge called Luzerne County 911 because she thought she saw a body floating in the Susquehanna River. Once first responders got a boat in the water to investigate, this became a recovery mission.

County detectives and the coroner have been called to the scene.

There is no information on the identity of the body found in the river.

Developing story; check back for updates.