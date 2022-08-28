Body found in Luzerne County

The body was found in the area of McDonald Street in West Nanticoke Saturday.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — In Luzerne County, a man's body was found Saturday afternoon.

The body was found in the area of Mcdonald Street in West Nanticoke.

And investigators say it matches the description of a man who went missing earlier this month.

49-year-old Brian Rogozinski went missing from Nanticoke on August 11.

Crews were out searching again for him when the body was discovered, but positive identification is pending further investigation in Luzerne County.