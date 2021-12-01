Body found at Plymouth home

A death investigation is underway at a home in Plymouth.

PLYMOUTH, Pa. — A death investigation is underway in Luzerne County after a body was discovered at a Plymouth home.

Police called to a home at 103 Gaylord Avenue in Plymouth late Monday afternoon. A body was found inside.

State police, the coroner's office, and Plymouth police were here well into the early morning.

All they will say right now is one person is dead. They will not say how that person died.

Investigators did tell us Luzerne County District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis will have something to say about that death investigation in Plymouth on Tuesday.