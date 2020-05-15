Blue's Pet Pantry helps animals in need in NEPA

An animal lover in Luzerne County launches a new charity.

DORRANCE, Mountain Top — Kelly Haffner of Dorrance Township said times are tough for people right now, with so many out of work and worried about how to feed themselves and their pets.

"With the pandemic and everything going on, people aren't getting their unemployment checks, and I thought you know people are choosing to put food on their table or give up their pets so I thought this would be a great way to help people in those circumstances or might need stuff for their animals."

Haffner came up with the idea of a pet pantry, a place where folks could get what they needed for their animals.

She named it Blue's Pet Pantry in memory of her dog, who died in November.

"He was grateful that we rescued him, and I think we should pass that along."

Haffner called the response overwhelming and said people have been showing up with truckloads of donations from all over the state.

"My emails are flooded, people want to meet, donate, asking what we need, it's great to see everyone come together, especially during this time."

Haffner plans to keep the pantry up and running as long as there is a need for it.

Anyone who needs something should contact her through the pantry Facebook page or through email at BluesPetPantry@atlanticbb.net.