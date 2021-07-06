Blues music returns to Briggs Farm

The Briggs Farm Blues Festival runs July 8, 9 & 10, 2021.

NESCOPECK, Pa. — It may be hard to envision, but in just a few days, thousands of people will be on these grounds for the 24th annual Briggs Farm Blues Festival, near Nescopeck.

"It feels great. We're ready to go. We're ready to see old faces and were ready to do what we do," said Dena Briggs, one of the festival organizers.

Last year was the first time in the festival's history that the event had to be canceled because of the coronavirus.

But this year, there was no doubt in the organizers' minds that it would take place.

"We didn't talk about, 'Well, what if it doesn't happen?' Every decision wasn't based on it not happening. Every decision was based on it being a good show which is what it turned out to be," said Dylan Briggs, one of the festival organizers.

This year's three-day music festival offers a larger main stage for performing artists.

The lineup includes more than 20 national and international blues artists, with Shemekia Copeland and Ana Popovic as this year's headliners.

Almost 100 food and art vendors are set to be on the grounds offering unique items.

Close to 1,000 campsites and 4,500 tickets have already been sold this year alone. Organizers tell Newswatch 16 they've increased the audience area and campsite space by an additional six acres.

Ayrin Shortlidge from Nescopeck has attended the festival for the past four years. After a year without live music, she's happy the Briggs family brought it finally back.

"It is a blast. It truly is locally, one of the most things I have ever done, and this is actually my first year camping all weekend, so I'm really excited for that," said Shortlidge.