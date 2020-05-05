Animal shelters: It's the right time to adopt

With more people having to shelter in place, many are now realizing they have the time to take care of a pet.

DALLAS, Pa. — Blue Chip Farms Animal Refuge near Dallas has a pretty good problem.

They're seeing a lot of animal adoptions right now.

On average, 550 to 600 animals are adopted each year at Blue Chip and this year, with the pandemic adoptions, have actually gone up a bit.

Marge Bart, the president of Blue Chip, says people have more time than ever to take care of a pet.

"A lot more people are home with the stay-at-home order. A lot of businesses are working from home, the whole families are home so they think it's a good time to take in a new family member and get them well adjusted," Bart said.

Right now, Blue Chip is only allowing visits for people with approved applications to come and meet an animal.

The new application process is working so well, that going forward this will be the new way to go about adopting at the shelter.

"We have more time to work individually with the animals and that has paid great dividends in terms of working through their fears, getting them more socialized with people and other animals, and becoming much more adaptable," volunteer Louise Breakstone said.

Volunteers at Blue Chip say that regardless of the pandemic, it's always a good time to adopt a furry friend.

"There will always be animals that need loving home, and I think now people do realize they can have a pet in their home," Breakstone said. "It's a good time to get that process started to have time for them."

To donate or volunteer at Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge, click here.