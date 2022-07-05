Dumped dogs lead to cry for help in Luzerne County

After taking in more than a dozen dogs in two days, an animal refuge in Luzerne County is pleading with the community to be responsible with their pets.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS, Pa. — Dogs strayed surrendered, and some deliberately dumped made for a hectic few days for staff at Blue Chip Animal Refuge in Dallas.

"Then a car drove up yesterday about 2 p.m. and they said we have two dogs we need to get rid of and we said okay we need you to fill out paperwork and they pushed the dogs out of the car and took off," said Marge Bart, Owner/Founder Blue Chip Animal Refuge.

In a matter of two days, Blue Chip has taken in 16 dogs. Some came to the shelter severely malnourished after neglect like a pitbull with her litter of seven puppies.

"It's heartbreaking, absolutely heartbreaking everyone that cares to volunteer and support the shelter just loves these dogs so much it's so sad to think that someone did this to an animal," said Lisa Vennarini, Blue Chip Volunteer.

The staff at Blue Chip say these incidents are becoming more and more frequent, draining their already strained resources.

"We only have so many kennel runs, so we set up extra cages, everyone is in cages, and luckily our vet is great. We were able to get everyone to the vet yesterday except for the new strays which we put on a hold to see if their owners claim then but it has exhausted us," said Marge.

Volunteers are doing their best to take care of all of these dogs, but they tell Newswatch 16 it comes down to people being responsible pet owners to avoid these situations.

Volunteers at Blue Chip urge people to spay and neuter their pets and encourage prospective pet owners to consider whether or not a pet fits in with their lifestyle before making the life-long commitment.

"I just think it's crazy what they are doing, it's nuts. People need to take responsibility for their pets. It's a shame because the dogs pay the price," said Marge.

Blue chip says it is always in need of families willing to foster animals and volunteers.

If you are interested in helping out, visit Blue Chip Animal Refuge's website by clicking here.