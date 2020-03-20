Blood Donors Talk About Why Others Should Donate Too

A shortage of blood donations is making a bad situation even worse for many patients across the country who need it.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — '"Severe blood shortage due to coronavirus outbreak" is the message on the Red Cross website. People in our area, like Tom Youells from Dallas, say a message like that hits close to home. His father recently lost a 19-month battle with blood cancer or leukemia.

"Within that 19 months, he received so much blood and platelets that really helped him out. And there are so many thousands of patients that need blood that people forget about with this coronavirus," Youells said.

Tom can't give blood right now because he donated bone marrow to his father in the last year. he Hopes others will step up to the plate.

"I can imagine there's more of a shortage than ever, so I couldn't even imagine the patients that are going through cancer or a car accident or something that, needs blood, and that not being readily available for him."

It's stories like Tom's along with Red Cross television ads that inspired Rob Tsikalas of Tunkhannock to donate blood. He spoke with Newswatch 16 on Facetime while he was donating at the Red Cross in Scranton.

"They're spending key resources which they wouldn't be doing if they didn't essentially need blood. So I saw that I'm like, OK, they don't want to beg, I don't want to make them. It's a time where we need to come together and we need to give blood," Tsikalas said.

Tsikalas says everything was clean and the staff was friendly at his location. There isn't anything to be afraid of.

"People say, 'oh, I don't want to give blood, I don't like needles.' You know I don't think anyone likes needles. It's like liking spiders," he laughed.

Dominic Buonsante of Forty Fort says he doesn't mind needles but over the weekend he'll be giving blood for the first time.

"Just to help out in this time of crisis. I just read the other day that there's a blood shortage and they really need donors. So, I have time now and I'm going to go out and do it."

If you wants to sign-up to donate blood with the Red Cross you can learn more information here.

Geisinger is also currently hosting a number of blood drives in our area, they are as follows: