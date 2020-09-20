September is Blood Cancer Awareness Month. Two groups teamed up Saturday to hold a blood drive.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A mix of sweet rides and saving lives.

Motorcycle dealer North American Warhorse and the biker group Kayoss Krew teamed up to hold a blood drive and motorcycle show at the Miller-Keystone Blood Center in Pittston Township.

September is Blood Cancer Awareness Month.

The event doubled as a fundraiser for the Eastern Pennsylvania chapter of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

The group says blood donations are down right now because of the pandemic.