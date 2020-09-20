LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A mix of sweet rides and saving lives.
Motorcycle dealer North American Warhorse and the biker group Kayoss Krew teamed up to hold a blood drive and motorcycle show at the Miller-Keystone Blood Center in Pittston Township.
September is Blood Cancer Awareness Month.
The event doubled as a fundraiser for the Eastern Pennsylvania chapter of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
The group says blood donations are down right now because of the pandemic.
People brought their bikes and had the chance to win prizes at the event in Luzerne County.