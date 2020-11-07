Annual block party aims to raise awareness in Wilkes-Barre

Organizers say this year they wanted to focus on highlighting diversity, unity, and equality while incorporating raising awareness for drug and alcohol addiction.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — People came out to downtown Wilkes-Barre Saturday for the 16th Annual United We Stand, Divided We Fall Block Party.

There was a march from the Market Street Bridge to Public Square in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Once at Public Square, there was food, music, and informational tables.

Organizers say this year they wanted to focus on highlighting diversity, unity, and equality while incorporating raising awareness for drug and alcohol addiction.