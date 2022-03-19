Blindfolded ham and cabbage bowl fundraiser in Luzerne County

The fundraiser benefitted women battling cancer and was held at Broadway Tavern in Mountain Top Saturday night.

MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. — A fundraiser was held Saturday night in Luzerne County by Think Pink, an organization that helps women battling cancer.

Wearing green for the pink was the theme and it was held at the Broadway Tavern in Mountain Top as a bowling tournament with a St. Paddy's twist.

Participants pick either a cabbage or a ham to use as a bowling ball; then they are blindfolded, spun around three times, and then try to bowl for the highest score.

"Right, so our 501(C)3 foundation is actually giving out money to women in need. They're going through treatment. So we have done multiple things, copays, rides, you name it. and what we'll do is we give to that exact person that isn't me. you must be in luzerne county and a woman going through treatment," said Kim Davis, Think Pink Member.

This was the third year for the event that the women involved say gets bigger and bigger every year in Luzerne County.