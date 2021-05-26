Blight fight comes to sections of Newport Township

There is a plan for blighted properties to come down in one section of Luzerne County, along with some needed improvements.

GLEN LYON, Pa. — Changes are coming to Main Street in Glen Lyon and other areas of Newport Township, in part thanks to nearly $300,000 from the state to demolish 18 blighted properties.

This came as good news to Eleanor Hamrick, who has lived in the township for 70 years.

"I go out for my walks every other day, and I kept on saying, 'That one needs a match, that one needs a match, that one needs a match, that one needs a match.' And I'm glad it's happening. I'm really glad it's happening because I was too ashamed to tell people I was in Newport Township because they say, 'Why is Main Street with all those rundown homes?' I'm glad they're going."

Township Manager Joseph Hillan says he hopes this is a new start for the township.

"It's hard to explain, like, the industry left, and nothing came in," Hillan said. "We had the prison; we lost the prison. And so now we're hoping now we're on the rebound. Now, if you've gone as low as it could. so now we're hoping that it's on the upward swing."

Newport Township officials tell Newswatch 16 the majority of the properties being torn down are in the Glen Lyon section of the township, but that's not the only improvement happening here.

"We got a grant for the county for new sidewalks in Glen Lyon, so to bring it back to, you know, never be like it was years ago, you know, it was the only town to not go through the Great Depression. My grandfather always told me that story," Hillan said.

Newport Township's Alden section is also getting a new warehouse that Hillan says will likely bring jobs to the area. A Dollar General has been approved next to the township building on Kirmar Avenue.

While these all brought a smile to Eleanor's face, she's most happy about the removal of blight from her neighborhood.