Coroner called after blaze rips through home in Luzerne County

Flames were shooting from the house in Kingston Township Friday morning.

TRUCKSVILLE, Pa. — At least one person is dead after fire ripped through a home in Luzerne County.

That fire started after 10 a.m. Friday at the home on Harris Hill Road in the Trucksville section of Kingston Township, and a short time the coroner was called.

Flames and smoke were pouring out of this home when Newswatch 16 arrived. An alarm was sounding to get all firefighters out of the home as it was not structurally sound.

First responders from Trucksville Shavertown, Jackson Township, and Kingston responded.

There is no information on the victim or any other injuries.