Blaze damages buildings in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Several buildings are damaged after a fire in Luzerne County.

The fire started along West Main Street in Newport Township, near Nanticoke, just before 2 p.m.

Officials say one building caught fire and damaged the neighboring buildings.

Crews had a tough time using nearby hydrants due to the cold temperatures.

No one was injured but eleven people are displaced after the blaze.

The cause of that fire is under investigation in Luzerne County.