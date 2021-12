The fire started around 9:30 p.m. Monday night.

Crews arrived on the scene at the Weis Supermarket in West Hazleton around 9:30 p.m. flames were shooting from the roof.

Within minutes the entire building was on fire.

A neighboring PetSmart was also threatened by the flames causing the evacuation of animals from the store.