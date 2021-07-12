Fire heavily damages grocery store in West Hazleton

It's now up to investigators to figure out what sparked the flames that heavily damaged a grocery store in Luzerne County.

WEST HAZLETON, Pa. — It took crews from three counties to battle flames at a grocery store in Luzerne County Monday night. The fire even threatened a store next door.

The West Hazleton fire chief tells us a utility worker in a bucket truck saw the flames on the roof of Weis Market in West Hazleton around 9:30 p.m.

Viewer video shows the flames shooting from the roof.

Crews from three counties had it out before midnight. The chief tells us the high winds caused the fire to spread quickly, and the conditions were tough.

"Thick black smoke, zero visibility both on the roof and the ground in the back. It was a little hairy there for a while," said West Hazleton Fire Chief Richard Sparks. "I wanted to make sure my firefighters were safely off the roof."

One West Hazleton firefighter was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation but is expected to be okay. No one else was hurt.

"It broke through in one spot. The wind grabbed it and spread it rapidly. I was shocked at how quickly it spread, and we had to evacuate the roof immediately," added Chief Sparks.

The vice president of Weis Markets has been at the store all night. Now that the flames are out and the smoke has cleared, he says the damage isn't nearly as bad as he thought it would be.

Most of the damage will be on the roof which is tough to assess from the ground. But he says there's a lot of water damage inside. A property restoration company is at the store to begin the initial clean-up.

The PetSmart next door also had to be evacuated; employees got all of the animals out safely.

Both stores are expected to be closed for a while.

There's no word on what started the fire. The state police fire marshal is investigating,

Here’s more viewer video from last night’s fire at Weis Market in West Hazleton. This morning I spoke with the VP of Weis, who has been here all night & he says it’ll be a matter of months, at least, before the store can reopen. MORE DETAILS ➡️➡️ https://t.co/U5oirq5Xxv pic.twitter.com/pVyAU9Bj3N — Elizabeth Worthington (@ElizWorth16) December 7, 2021

Video from the fire last night at the Weis grocery store in West Hazleton. This was sent to us by viewer Mason Malloy. No one was hurt. The fire chief tells us one firefighter was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation but is expected to be OK. pic.twitter.com/8aGTwtyRRK — Elizabeth Worthington (@ElizWorth16) December 7, 2021