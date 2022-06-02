Black-tie dinner in Kingston to combat CHD

Monday begins congenital heart defect awareness week and one organization in Luzerne County hosted an event to help families dealing with the disease.

KINGSTON, Pa. — NAZ CHD Awareness and Family Planning is an organization that helps local families and children with congenital heart defects.

Sunday night, they hosted a black-tie dinner that included raffles, performances including comedians, and even a DJ.

Proceeds from the event went towards becoming an official non-profit organization, so that they can better serve their community.

"Once we become a non-profit, we want to educate the community about congenital heart defects. And helping educate emergency room staff, adults, teachers, and coaches about CHD," said Autumn Biggs, Executive Director of NAZ CHD.

According to the CDC, congenital heart defects are the most common type of birth defect in the U.S.