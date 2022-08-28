Black Owned Business Expo held at Mohegan Sun

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A business expo in Luzerne County showcased business owners of color on Sunday.
It's the second annual NEPA black-owned business expo at the Mohegan Sun Pocono Convention Center near Wilkes-Barre.
Black-owned businesses from all over the area have the opportunity to put their products on display and market their brands and services.
One business owner says expos like this help people experience new things.
"I think it allows people to see diversity. Because sometimes people may just live in a bubble and may think, 'this is the only thing that I know.' But if your mind is like a parachute, it works best when it's open. So people are open to diversity are being able to experience other things," said Lisa Burton, Seacret Agent.
The business expo wrapped up around 7 p.m. in Luzerne County.
Check out WNEP’s YouTube channel.