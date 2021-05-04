'Biznes Hub' coming to Kingston

The developer hopes to provide customizable business space for entrepreneurs in the area of innovation and new start-ups.

KINGSTON, Pa. — Driving along Main Street that separates Edwardsville and Kingston, you may have noticed something happening in a lot that's been vacant for years.

"I know the property's been sitting vacant here for at least 15 years, and I've driven by it many times, and I'm in the real estate business, and I couldn't understand why no one was developing it," explained Bob Trusavage of West Pittston. "When I retired, I just had to find something to do, and this is it."

Trusavage is talking about something he calls a "Biznes Hub." He's hoping to provide customizable business space for entrepreneurs.

"Start-up companies, entrepreneurs in the area of innovation, people that are on Etsy and eBay," he said. "We could accommodate just about any type of business with fully customizable business units."

He also hopes to pay homage to the site's history.

"This was built in 1896. There was a railyard with a roundhouse similar to Steamtown. It was one of the largest roundhouses in the area," said Trusavage.

Trusavage says construction was delayed because of the pandemic, but he's hoping this will soon be a new Main Street for Kingston where businesses can network and work together.

"Right now, we have a small team of entrepreneurs, successful entrepreneurs, that have been in different businesses, so if anyone moves in and they need some nice suggestions or ideas or some help, we could do that," he added.