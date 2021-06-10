Bittersweet graduation day for students, alumni at Wilkes-Barre high schools

The final graduation ceremonies were held for students of EL Meyers, GAR Memorial, and James M. Coughlin High Schools in Wilkes-Barre.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — For the final time, a procession of graduating high school seniors walked through the auditorium and onto the stage at EL Meyers High School in Wilkes-Barre.

Before the ceremony began, Newswatch 16 asked the students what was going through their minds as their final day marked the final day for the school, too.

"It's kind of emotional because it's like, this school is like no longer going to be a thing anymore, but it's also exciting because it's like, you know, we're the last class, and we're the best. OK. Yes, it's bittersweet," said Jayda Caba.

"All my family been here before and my mom," explained Brandon Kufro. "Her sister, all her kids, so it's a real honor being the last one."

Speeches at the event had the same bittersweet tone, and it was the same that was felt at the other high schools in the Wilkes-Barre Area School District, including GAR, where graduating seniors were met with a crowd of alumni for the final sendoff.

"It's sad that it's like coming to an end, but at the end of the day, it's going to bring us all together, and it's going to bring great things," said senior Noah Taylor.

"I actually went since seventh grade, and I cried on my way here. I cried last night; it's really upsetting. I mean, I don't want GAR to be over with. I mean, it's really sad, but I'm excited, really excited. Just get out of here," said Joryn Catina.

Finally, the graduation of the students from Coughlin High School took place at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre Township, but it wasn't without tradition or a mixture of emotions.

"It's good to be the last class. It's a good school. It's going to be missed," said senior Nicholas Sipple.

"Coughlin, definitely very sentimental, my brother, my sister, I have a lot of family members that graduated from there. So it's definitely heartwarming that I could be the last graduating class," added Lylah Lopez.