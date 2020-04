Longtime Newswatch 16 reporter Bob Reynolds celebrated his birthday while adhering to social distancing.

Former longtime Newswatch 16 reporter Bob Reynolds celebrated a birthday Sunday and like most celebrations these days, there had to be some alterations.

Since social distancing meant the original party plans couldn't go forward, Bob's wife Paula arranged to have family and friends drive by their home to wish Bob, who turned 67, a happy birthday.

After the parade, folks gathered six feet apart to sing to him.

Bob said he was flabbergasted by the effort.